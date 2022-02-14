PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Purple balloons flew high for Kayla Fannon on Monday, Feb. 14., in front of the home she was murdered in three years ago.

Kayla Fannon was a Peoria woman who was killed by her ex-boyfriend on Valentine’s Day in 2019, despite calls made to the police about her ex-boyfriend the day before.

Fannon is remembered by her four children and family. Even three years later, Kayla’s legacy lives on in Peoria.

Kayla’s uncle Todd Fannon said, “We come down here every year to show our support for her, and to get the community kind of involved to not let domestic violence still be an issue in our community.”

Her family said she was a kind-hearted woman who went out of her way to help others.

“She didn’t have a lot, but she was willing to help anyone that needed help,” said Marni Rora, Kayla’s aunt.

By holding a vigil for Kayla each year, her family hopes to raise awareness about the impact of domestic violence.

“Just trying to make people aware that if they’re in that situation, they need to seek help,” said Rora.

Fannon said, “Domestic violence is not forgotten, that it is a real problem, a real injustice in our community, and all communities. From the poor to the rich, it’s an issue everywhere.”

Valentine’s Day now holds a new meaning for the family.

“Now, it’s bittersweet. You know, it’s the love for my wife, but then the day I lost my niece,” said Fannon.

Every Feb. 14 is an opportunity for the family to come together and celebrate her life. “I want to keep her memory alive, That’s important. That’s important for me,” said Rora.

Rora adopted three of Kayla’s four children, the fourth being with the father. Rora said that while it’s difficult to be reminded of what happened to Kayla three years ago every day, she is thankful to be able to take care of Kayla’s children.