13 new trees planted in Bartonville park

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — On Wednesday, community leaders planted 13 new trees in Bartonville’S Alpha Park.

“It’s an exciting thing to know that in decades from now, people will be enjoying the trees that we’re planting today,” said Brad Watson, the director of community affairs for Vistra Energy.

The trees were donated by Luminant, the electric utility company that owns the Edwards Power Plant in Bartonville and is under parent company Vistra Energy.

A spokesperson said the trees are part of the company’s work to get involved in the local community. There were 13 species of trees planted, increasing the diversity of species living in the park.

Across Illinois, ash trees have been affected by an invasive insect, and leaders said the donation of trees is particularly important.

“Ash trees in Illinois have just been devastated by the tens of thousands because of the emerald ash borer that has killed them off, an insect, so recognizing putting in multiple species here,” said Watson.

Watson said the variety will protect against future diseases and insects while beautifying the park for years to come.

“We’re putting in multiple species here that will grow and be durable for decades to come and be susceptible to this terrible, terrible insect,” said Watson.

Since 2002, Luminant has planted nearly 300,000 trees in communities across the country.

