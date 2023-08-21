PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria police responded to a Shot Spotter alert on the 900 block of W. Gift Avenue around 9 p.m. Monday evening.

Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth confirms the alert was for 13 rounds fired and that officers did not find a gunshot victim when they arrived on the scene.

However, they were immediately notified that a man was transported to a local hospital for a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police were still on the scene as of 9:40 p.m. There is no suspect information.

The incident remains under investigation.