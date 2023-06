PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Thirty-Thirty Coffee Co. will be saying their last goodbye to Peoria on Sunday, June 25.

According to Thirty-Thirty Coffee Instagram post, they will be closing their Main Street location that has been serving the Peoria community since 2011.

They encourage the community to come by and say “until we meet again!”, from store hours 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.