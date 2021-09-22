This Bloomington man competed in a national quiz show Wednesday

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Twin Cities man competed in the long-running quiz show “Jeopardy!” Wednesday.

Christopher Stuckey of Bloomington appeared on Wednesday’s episode and earned 2nd place.

Stuckey said previously he has been watching game shows since the 1970s and has seen Jeopardy since its inception with the original host, Art Flemming.

The self-described vinyl record collector has been auditioning and testing for the show since the 1990s, but did not receive a call back until 2021.

