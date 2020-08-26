‘This is ugly ugly decision making that has to happen,’ Peoria City Council delays vote on 2020 budget again

PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — After a nearly three-hourlong discussion Tuesday, Peoria City Council has yet to finalize the 2020 budget.

Council members have discussed options to close the city’s budget deficit for about six-months. Multiple council members, including Zachary Oyler, expressed frustrations with the prolonged effort.

There are two remaining decisions for the city council to make. Those include the reduction of 24 positions in the Peoria Fire Department and the decommissioning of three engine companies; and the issuance of $10 million of working cash bonds, repaid with existing estimated revenues.

Under that plan, the Peoria Fire Department would be down 33 positions. There are currently four vacancies and five previously eliminated positions.

Ryan Brady, president of Peoria Firefighters Local 50 Union said the proposed eliminations would be a huge blow to the fire department calling it “border-line catastrophic.”

Peoria Fire Department Chief, Tony Ardis, said with the cuts presented the department would have less manpower compared to more than five surrounding cities and more emergency calls. His biggest concern remains the safety of his members. Ardis said if he had to eliminate three companies he would choose Engine 4, Engine 20 and Truck 1.

Before diving into budget discussions, councilman Sid Ruckriegel suggested modifying the original plan. Instead of eliminating three engine companies and 24 positions, he suggested eliminating two engine companies and 24 positions.

This suggestion was not a compromise for council members. Some council members, like Beth Jensen, said she supports the fire department and wants to retain as many of their resources as possible.

Peoria’s City Manager, Patrick Urich, pushed back. He said this is not a desirable option, but it’s the reality the city council is facing. Urich reminded council members why they are making cuts. Without eliminating more resources the council will be faced with increasing taxes or more debt.

Councilman Chuck Grayeb said he feels like he would be doing the community a disservice by purging public-safety resources as presented. He proposed holding more meetings to get public input before making a decision.

Oyler said calling another meeting is just another stall tactic. He assures the city council his constituents do not want to see increased taxes.

“I’ve been told repeatedly ‘no more taxes, enough is enough’ and it doesn’t take any more meetings to do it,” Oyler said.

The council voted to defer the decision until after a town hall. That motion failed 3-8, with only three votes of approval from Chuck Grayeb, Beth Jensen and Denise Moore.

Following that vote, the city council moved to approve the modified proposal, to eliminate two engine companies and 24 firefighters positions; also to borrow $10 million. That vote also failed 5-6, with 5 votes of approval from Mayor Ardis, John Kelly, Zachary Oyler, Timothy Riggenbach and Sid Ruckriegel.

Mayor Ardis told the city council this situation is already painful, but the more they push off a decision, the more painful it will become. Adding, he has never sat on a council that wasn’t willing to make a decision.

“By pushing off the attention to the decisions that we need to make, not that anybody wants to make, but that we need to make for the fiscal help of the city does not make them go away,” Ruckriegel said.

Council members plan to reconvene in the next two weeks.