This project is beautifying Peoria’s Western Avenue

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Volunteers pulled weeds, planted trees, and cultivated seeds to beautify a part of Peoria Sunday.

It is part of the 40-year Western Avenue Greenway Project. The goal is to clean up Western Avenue and make it greener.

Leaders with the organization adopted six blocks of western avenue in Peoria. The event, called a greenway workday, was created to better the community.

Board Member Dan Callahan said he wants to spruce up his neighborhood.

“This is the original, and we’d like to keep it green, and clean, and going for the next 40 years,” Callahan said.

Greenway workday members are celebrating the 40-year project on Oct. 2, meaning those looking to join the initiative have a chance to do so then. The event will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Peoria.