PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — WMBD Evening Anchor Thomas Garverick discussed how things are going in his new job on Tuesday.

Gaverick was a guest on the Scott Miller show, and talked about many things, from his job history to why he chose to start working in the news.

He said he started reporting sports during his Junior and Senior years at Ohio University.

“I thought really that I would be a sports broadcaster forever, and be like a local sports anchor,” Gaverick said. “Well, I graduated during COVID, and that changed everything for me.”

Since there were fewer job opportunities for sports reporters while things were shut down due to COVID, Gaverick said he eventually took a job at a TV station in Decatur.

“From there it really took off, I fell in love with news, I fell in love with being in front of the camera,” Gaverick said.

The original interview is available here.