PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Thousands of people lined the streets of downtown Peoria and braved the cold to attend the 136th Annual Santa Parade on Friday.

The parade is the longest continually running Santa parade in the country. There were dozens of festive floats, marching bands, and classic holiday figures like the Grinch and of course, Santa Claus.

“Some stopped during World War II and then picked back up again. This one continued, the 136th this year,” said parade co-host Bob Larson.

It’s Larson’s 50th year hosting the parade alongside WMBD/WYZZ anchor Rebecca Brumfield.

“I’ve been here when it’s 60 degrees, and I’ve also been here when it was 10 or 15 below. Doesn’t matter, people just enjoy,” he said.

For Peoria resident Melissa Riley, the parade is a family tradition.

“I’ve been going since I was a kid. My parents took me every year, and ever since I’ve had kids, we take them. My sister comes, my friends come, the whole family, so yes it’s great,” she said.

Riley said she hopes the tradition continues for generations to come.

“I hope they end up doing the same thing that I did. If they stay around here, then when they have kids, then they bring their kids, and hopefully I can tag along as well until I can’t brave it anymore,” she said.

It’s a family tradition for Washington resident Jake Weston, who participated in the Santa Parade as a kid.

“It means a ton. When I was a little kid we were heavily involved, I got to be a participant in the parade, and now it’s just so fun to bring my kids, my nieces, my nephews to see what we were involved with years ago…Traditions are important and anything the community does you need to support it,” he said.

The Santa Parade is also a float-judging contest. The winners are:

Best Commercial Float (1st Place) – Saxony Court Senior Living

Best Commercial Float (2nd Place) – Concordia Lutheran School

Best Non-Profit Float (1st Place) – Nitch Theatre Art NFP

Best Non-Profit Float (2nd Place) – Wildlife Prairie Park

Best Novelty Entry (Elf Award) – Explosive Gems Majorette Team

If you missed the parade, click here to watch it on WMBD’s website.