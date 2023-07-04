EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD) — The blistering hot weather on Tuesday didn’t stop thousands of people from attending the annual Fourth of July Parade in Eureka.

From tractors to classic cars to motorcycles, it didn’t disappoint. Float rides threw candy out to kids watching the parade.

“Everyone comes out to Eureka for the parade today,” said Eureka Mayor Eric Lind.

Lind said it’s the biggest and only parade in Woodford County.

“I think it’s the patriotism. It’s people coming out, gathering together. Being one on the Fouth of July, I think it’s fantastic,” he said.

Eureka resident Norman Mellies attends the parade every year, but this time, he was part of the action.

“This is the first year we took the motorcycles, so it was a new experience,” he said.

Lind said the parade wouldn’t be possible without volunteers.

“It’s a lot of work, a lot of volunteers, a lot of dedicated people spending their day out here, making this a fun day for everyone in Eureka,” he said.

Eureka resident David Finley said the Fourth of July is the one day where everyone can move beyond divisive politics to celebrate being an American.

“I love it, we need more of this just to show America is not dead. We all get together, stand behind something we love one another…It’s more than just politics and what you see on social media. Get out, talk to your neighbors, have fun. Get out of your comfort zone,” he said.

After the parade, the festivities moved to Eureka Lake for live music, food and fireworks.