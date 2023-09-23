PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Thousands of people came out to Mt. Hawley airport Saturday afternoon for the 2nd annual Plane Fun Day.

The event was held by Lifeline Pilots, a non-profit in Peoria that provides free flights for people traveling long distances for medical care.

The free event lets kids get up close and personal with planes, play games, bounce in the inflatables and even take plane rides.

Executive Director of Lifeline Pilots Lindsey Kerr said it’s an event families can have fun at and learn a thing or two.

“You don’t see very many events where airports open up and lets families come on the tarmac and get up and close to some really cool airplanes. We have some volunteers here today with their airplanes on display, kids can climb in them, they can walk around them they can check them out, they can even talk to the pilots. Which is really fun,” said Kerr.

She said the fundraiser raised close to $15,000 from the event.