CHILLICOTHE Ill. (WMBD) — Thousands of people came to Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe for the final day of the 22nd annual Summer Camp music festival.

During the three-day festival, attendees camped in the park and forests while enjoying more than 50 bands on multiple stages.

Mike Kennedy, a Chicago resident, said the bugs and the smell might get bad, but the love of music makes it all worth the while.

“We’re all here for the music, this is why we do this,” Kennedy said. “This is why we put ourselves through three days of camping. I mean who wants to camp really? But we get music at the end of the day, so this is why we do it.”

This will be the last year of the giant music festival, as future years will likely see a smaller version.

First-time Summer Camp attendee Gwen Thomas said she was thrilled she got to experience the fest at its largest, but she understands the downsizing.

“I’m still excited for whatever they do throw on because I know safety is another precautionary measure, so it’s definitely all about the safety, and I’m all about that,” Thomas said. “It’s just beautiful. It went on for 22 years as an independent music festival, the only one that’s made it this big and this far, so kudos to Summer Camp.”

Guests weren’t the only ones feeling bitter-sweet about the final day of Summer Camp. Dani Battat plays the keyboard for the band Eggy. This was his second time performing at Summer Camp, and he is hopeful for what the future has in store.

“It’s been a wonderful experience being out here at Summer Camp,” said Battat. “A bit bitter-sweet knowing this might be the last year like this, but we’re excited to see what they have going in the future.”