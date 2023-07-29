PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Dream Center Peoria held its 22nd annual Backpack Peoria event to get students prepared for the upcoming school year.



Thousands of students and families lined up outside the Dream Center as early as 7 a.m.

Students had the chance to get a backpack and school supplies, get their physical, grab a snack, and even get a haircut.

Dream Center Peoria’s executive director Andy King said it’s a win-win being able to help the students be prepared for school while also being able to help out the parents.

“When you see the weight of getting things for students fall off the parents,” said King. “When you see a grandparent come in with maybe three or four kids and just the relief of having help and not having to worry anymore and obviously seeing the kids smiling and happy and walking out with that new backpack. It’s the best.”

He said they had 2,000 backpacks and any leftover supplies would be used for after-school programs.