PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The 13th annual Ledgestone Open is set to tee off Thursday morning.

The Open is the largest disc golf tournament in the world. There are activities scheduled from Thursday through Sunday.

There are several courses in the Central Illinois area that will be used for the tournament.

The tournament will feature professionals such as James Conrad, Calvin Heimburg, and Ricky Wysocki.

In 2022, the tournament brought in over 2,000 disc golfers to the area.

Local disc golf shops in the area, such as Rock It Discs in Normal, have seen an uptick in business in anticipation of the upcoming event.

The owner of Rock It Discs said he has seen an increase in sales and calls as well as more out of state people out on local disc golf courses.