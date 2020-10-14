Thousands of dollars of memorabilia destroyed in garage fire

HANNA CITY, Il. (WMBD) — Memorabilia from World War I, World War II, and the Vietnam War were destroyed in a garage fire Tuesday night.

The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office said they received the call around 7:30 p.m. for a detached garage fire on W. Jo Dan Court. One of the home owners was attempting to put out the fire.

The home owners were inside their home when they heard “popping” and “booms” coming from the garage. One of the owners said that he had halogen lights on in the garage.

The memorbilia inside the garage was worth around $100,000, and the owner had been collecting all his life.

The Logan Trivoli Fire Department, Brimfield Fire, Timber Hollis Fire, Limestone Fire, and Elmwood Fire responded to the fire.

