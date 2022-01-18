Thousands of dollars pour into local animal shelters thanks to #BettyWhiteChallenge

FILE – Actress Betty White poses for a portrait following her appearance on the television talk show “In the House,” in Burbank, Calif., Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2009. Betty White, whose saucy, up-for-anything charm made her a television mainstay for more than 60 years, has died. She was 99. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Local animal shelters received thousands of dollars because of a national challenge.

The actress and animal advocate’s 100th birthday was Jan. 17, and people used the day to donate money to their local animal shelters.

Tazewell Animal Protective Society, or TAPS, captured more than $20,000 in donations from the Betty White Challenge.

TAPS said they will be using the money to bankroll spay and neuter programs, medical procedures, pet food, and more. The shelter can now also accept animals they could not beforehand.

“Pets for Seniors” or PFS, raised almost $4,000 with the help of community partners.

The Peoria Humane Society secured 78 donations, totaling $5,000 including daily donations the society receives.

Leaders at the animal shelters encouraged people to donate year-round because private shelters heavily rely on donations from the community.