PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Career Spark is a two-day event at the Peoria Civic Center for students to get hands-on experience in job fields that interest them.

4,000 students were in attendance from over 60 schools spanning 9 counties. Over 100 employers set up tables to inform students about their jobs and opportunities.

Mary Pille with the Junior Achievement of Central Illinois helped put the event together. She said she thinks it’s a great way to get the students thinking about their futures and figuring out what career path interests them.

“The students can figure out if this is something they really like, or Oh, no way this career isn’t for me. So it gets them thinking about their future and classes they might need to take if they want to pursue a career in a different industry,” said Pille.

This is the sixth annual Career Spark.