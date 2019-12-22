Thousands of hockey fans see Stanley Cup at Saturday’s Peoria Rivermen game

PEORIA, Ill. — Nearly 5,000 hockey fans got a special treat at Saturday’s Peoria Rivermen hockey game.

The 126-year-old Stanley Cup waited behind Sections 3 and 4 while hockey fans of all different teams came through the Peoria Civic Center ready to see a historic trophy.

The same trophy, year after year, is passed on from each winner of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Most recently being the St. Louis Blues.

Mike Bolt is the ‘Keeper of the Cup’ for the Hockey Hall of Fame. He travels around the world 200+ days with the trophy, taking it to different event after different event.

Bolt says the trophy is a rockstar, and that it transcends the sport of hockey.

“I’ve opened it up in an airport and someone has walked by and gone ‘I’m not a hockey fan, but can I get a picture with the cup?’ Bolt said.

There’s a lot of history behind the trophy some people don’t know.

It was purchased out of London, England by Lord Stanley, who it’s named after, for $48.67.

“52 names per year go on the Stanley Cup, each ring holds 13 teams. When we put this year’s winner on the Cup, they’ll be on there for 63 years,” Bolt said.

Bolt adds there’s over 3,000 names on the Stanley Cup, and it’s traveled to 27 different countries.

Some fun trivia, he adds, is there are some typos on the prestigious trophy.

“There’s some cool spelling mistakes on the Stanley Cup. The Islanders is spelled wrong in 80-81, New York ‘Ilanders.’ The Boston Bruins is spelled ‘BQSTQN. And then the easiest way to tell this is the official one, there’s a name crossed off. Peter Pocklington put his father on the Cup back in 1984 and his father had nothing to do with the team. The NHL said ‘you can’t do that.’ So they crossed it out,” Bolt said.

The Stanley Cup is known to be celebrated after a team wins the championship. Bolt adds the Cup can hold up to 14 cans of beer.

It was first presented to the Amateur Hockey Association in 1893 to the Montreal Hockey Club. It weighs 37.5 lbs.

It’s made of 97% silver, 3% nickel.

But as Bolt said, the ripple effect of the Stanley Cup transcends the sport of hockey. It brings joy and excitement to those who are around it.

Saturday night, the Central Illinois Veteran-Warriors Hockey Club volunteered at the Rivermen’s hockey game. This was the first time many of the players got to see the Cup in person.

Todd Smith of the Veteran-Warriors says he’s a huge Blues fan, and seeing this trophy reminds him how great the sport of hockey is.

“Being a Blues fan, and them winning their first Stanley Cup, I’ve never seen the Cup myself. Super cool, having the nostalgia of the Cup and the history of hockey in the city of Peoria,” Smith said.

The Central Illinois Veteran-Warriors Hockey Club is a local team, playing out of the Civic Center, that gives veterans with disabilities a chance to play the game they love.

“Being veterans of the military, we play and it helps with our physical and mental well-being. We have a blast. It’s the most fun sport on earth if you ask me,” Smith said.

The Rivermen hosted in-state rival Quad City Storm Saturday night.

Representatives from the team told WMBD they hope by bringing the Cup to the city during the game will add some extra energy to the rivalry.