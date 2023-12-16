PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — More than 1,000 gifts were handed out for the 3rd annual Toyz N Da Neighborhood giveaway in Peoria on Saturday.

YANI collective, Peoria Fourth District Councilman Andre Allen, The Black Chamber of Commerce, and Product of the Project hosted the Christmas giveaway at Art Inc. and the Proctor Recreation Center.

Haircuts, dance routines, and a meeting with Mr. and Mrs. Claus were also part of the day for families to enjoy.

Allen said it’s all about being able to give back to the community for the holiday season.

“Every child deserves a gift when it comes to the holiday season, and we know right now times are tough,” said Allen.” Whether that’s high gas prices, tough prices at the grocery store, we’re just trying to provide some help to our parents and guardians this holiday season.”

He said they also plan on doing some toy drop-offs to registered families on Christmas day.