Thousands sign petition to keep Bradley’s theater department after talks of cuts

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — More than 2,000 people have signed an online petition to maintain Bradley University’s theater department after it was announced leaders at Bradley are looking to cut and merge departments in the future.

In an e-mail to Bradley employees, Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Walter Zakahi said the University is considering eliminating some majors and merging departments. This restructuring effort is an attempt to offer resources to high-interest programs and reorganizing the ones that have fewer students.

A Change.org petition by Gabrielle Cadieux was made to bring attention to college leaders. It was created Thrusday afternoon and has over 2,500 signatures.

The petition reads:

It is a place where students are challenged not only on an artistic level but on a personal level in gaining new perspectives, breaking down superficial barriers, and developing empathy-real world skills that make the department exceedingly unique and necessary. Please sign this petition to support Bradley University’s art lovers, artists, and art. Gabrielle Cadieux

It claims the theater department will be cut within four years. However, a spokesperson for the college, Renee Charles, said the details are still in flux.

“This is nowhere near done,” Charles told WMBD. “Right now, we are talking it through, we’re coming up with the ideas, we’re sharing discussions. We’re having an open forum, where people can weigh in. […] This is going to take some time.”

The idea to restructure the university’s programs has been discussed for the last decade, with data and research being collected for the last year and a half.

Bradley offers 169 programs, and they were sorted into five quintiles of 33-34 each, using criteria developed through closed campus forums with employees that were held last fall to address the school’s budget deficit.

According to the memo, theater, physics, retail merchandising, family and consumer science and the teaching degree in family and consumer science would be eliminated. However, theater and physics would continue to be offered through Bradley’s core curriculum courses.

Bradley’s Senate and Board of Trustees also will have to sign off on whatever changes are made.

The petition hit its 2,500 goal in 19 hours and bumped it up to 5,000. Those interested can sign it here.