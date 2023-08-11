PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Thousands of central Illinois residents are currently without power Friday.

According to the Ameren Outage map, as of 11:15 a.m., 2,477 customers are currently without power due to multiple outages in the Peoria area.

Most of the outages were reported between 4 a.m. and 10 a.m.

It is currently unknown when power is expected to be fully restored.

Ameren is recommending customers report any outages using their mobile app, log into their account, or by calling 1-800-755-5000.

This story will be updated.