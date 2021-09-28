Threads of Hope & Love seeking donations for busy winter season

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Christian mission in Washington is seeking donations to fill its shelves for the upcoming holiday season.

Threads of Hope & Love assists more than 400 low-income families each month with clothes, toys, household items and gifts for the holidays.

Cindy Shuford, president of Threads of Hope & Love, said fall and winter is their busiest time of year.

“When we switch seasons to fall and winter, we kind of realized we have some urgent needs. With kids in school again, they’ve grown out of things, over the summer. We’re very low on things for winter,” she said.

Threads of Hope & Love is open four times per month and accepts donations every Tuesday from 1-6 P.M.

URGENT NEEDS:

NEW kids’ underwear (all sizes)

kids’ socks (all sizes)

kids’ shoes (all sizes)

boys and girls’ pants (all sizes)

boys and girls’ long-sleeve T-shirts (sizes 12M to 2T)

juniors’ pants (sizes 7 and up)

NEW men’s underwear (small, large)

men’s casual pants (sizes 28 to 32)

men’s T-shirts and button-downs (small, medium)

ONGOING NEEDS: