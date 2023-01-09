LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The US Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force made three arrests Monday, detaining three people who were on the run from outstanding LaSalle County warrants.

The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office’s task force first arrested Michael M. Mckinnie, 28, in Streator. Mckinnie was wanted for unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, failure to appear-other amount narcotic, and failure to appear-fleeing/eluding police. Mckinnie was caught after a brief foot chase in the 1000 block of E. Bridge Street.

Mckinnie’s bond is set at $3,000.

Later Monday, members of the task force arrested Charles Spencer, 27, on IL Route 18 outside of Streator. Spencer was wanted for an armed robbery incident in July 2022. His bond is set at $250,000.

Isaac Johnson, 31, was also arrested in Streator Monday for felony obstructing justice, fleeing/eluding police, and speeding 35 mph or more. He is being held with no bond pending a court hearing Tuesday.

All three arrestees were taken to LaSalle County Jail.

The US Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force members from the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office were assisted by the Illinois State Police (K9), Livingston County Sheriff’s Office (K9), and Streator Police Department.