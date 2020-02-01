Three central Illinois businesses raising money to support Brigham Landwehr

PEORIA, Ill. — Brigham’s Battle Buddies are continuing to get stronger.

Brigham Landwehr turned 2-years-old just two weeks ago. On the very same day of his birthday, he was preparing to undergo chemotherapy.

Now companies across central Illinois are stepping in to help raise money for the family through this tough time.

Bear’s Bites and Little Blue’s Farm will be donating 10% of all retail sales.

Also, 10% of processing at Bittner’s Eureka Locker for all Little Blue’s Farm will be donated to the Landwehr family.

Brigham has been diagnosed with Stage 4 Neuroblastoma.

His father Seth, is a detective for the Peoria Police Department. His mother Stacey is a nurse at OSF Healthcare. Both Seth and Stacey served in the Illinois Air National Guard and AMT.

Seth says the tumor in Brigham’s jaw is going down after the chemotherapy and says reports from doctors have been positive.

