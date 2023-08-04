PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Three people were charged Friday after leaving several dogs kenneled in a boat on the Illinois River in July.

Peoria County State’s Attorney Jodi Hoos charged Amanda O’Neill, 23, Kourtney Recaldini, 19, and Jacob Bees, 22, were charged with aggravated animal cruelty, a class 4 felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to three years in prison.

A $5,000 arrest warrant was issued for all three of them.

On July 5, it was discovered there were seven emaciated dogs abandoned on a docked boat outside the Riverplex on Peoria’s Riverfront. Six of the dogs were found alive, and one was found dead. As previously mentioned, the dogs were kenneled without access to food or water.

Police found the dogs in locked kennels with a note stating “The dogs were very well taken care of.” There was a bag of dog food on the boat, but since the dogs were locked up, they were not able to access the food, according to a police report.

During the investigation, it was discovered O’Neill, Recaldini, and Bees were living on the boat with the dogs.

Last week, the owners of the boat were approached by police and were arrested after Robert Recaldini Jr. and Oneill did not cooperate with police. During that encounter, police had gone back to the boat, which was docked on the Riverfront, because they wanted to check on another dog that was emaciated on board.

Robert Recaldini and Oneill refused to allow them on board. Recaldini said he wouldn’t give the officers the dog and threatened to “burn Peoria to the ground.”

Fon du Lac Park Police Chief Chance Barlow then tried to take Recaldini into custody, and a scuffle between the two occurred. A Peoria police officer was kicked in the knee and both Oneill and Recaldini were booked into the Peoria County Jail on charges of aggravated battery.

Both were then released two days later, on Aug. 1, with a notice to appear later in court.

The case remains under investigation, and the release said more charges are expected as the case will proceed to a grand jury later this month.