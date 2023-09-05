PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Three people were indicted Tuesday by a Peoria County grand jury stemming from an incident over the Fourth of July.

Kourtney Recaldini, 19; Jacob Bees, 22; and Amanda O’Neill, 23, all face charges of aggravated animal cruelty, a Class 4 felony which could send them to prison for up to three years.

A $5,000 warrant for both Recaldini and Bees have been issued. O’Neill was arrested but posted $500 to get out of the Peoria County Jail.

On July 5, it was discovered there were seven emaciated dogs abandoned on a docked boat outside the Riverplex on Peoria’s Riverfront. Six of the dogs were found alive, and one was found dead. As previously mentioned, the dogs were kenneled without access to food or water.

Police found the dogs in locked kennels with a note stating “The dogs were very well taken care of.” There was a bag of dog food on the boat, but since the dogs were locked up, they were not able to access the food, according to a police report.

During the investigation, it was discovered O’Neill, Recaldini, and Bees were living on the boat with the dogs.

O’Neill is scheduled to next appear in court on Wednesday to be arraigned on the charges.