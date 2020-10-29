Three COVID-19 related deaths reported in tri-county area Thursday

PEORIA, Ill. (WBMD) — The tri-coutny area saw increase of 146 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three deaths on Thursday.

Two deaths were Tazewell County men in their 70s and 90s. Both were residents of Timber Creek Rehab and Health Care, which is currently experiencing an outbreak. The third death was a Peoria County male in his 70s not living at a long-term care facility.

Peoria County is not reporting 4,866 cases and 70 deaths, Tazewell 2,834 cases and 59 deaths and Woodford 713 cases and 18 deaths.

There are currently 8,413 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the tri-county area and 147 total deaths.