Three dead after car, ambulance collision in Woodford County

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Three people are dead and two are injured after being involved in a crash Saturday morning on IL Route 116 and CR 2400E.

At around 2 a.m., a car carrying three passengers collided into an ambulance that was transporting a patient to a local hospital. According to the preliminary investigation, released by the Illinois State Police, the driver of the car, a 20-year-old woman of Gridley drove into the path of an ambulance. It caused the ambulance to hit the driver’s side of the vehicle, killing the driver at the scene.

The passengers in the car, a 19-year-old male of Minonk and an unidentified male, also died at the scene. The other passenger in the car was 21-year-old Blake Hert of Minonk. He was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the ambulance, 42-year-old Joe Delgado of Lasalle was transported to a local hospital with injuries. The passengers in the ambulance were OK.

Route 116 and CR 2400E was closed off for about six hours. All lanes reopened around 8 a.m.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected