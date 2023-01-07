PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire took the lives of three dogs as it blazed through a home late Friday evening in Peoria.

Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Thomas Sander said fire crews were called to a one-story home on N. Galena Road at about 10 p.m. Friday. When crews arrived, the building was “fully involved” in fire.

Crews had to shut down Galena Road as well as the nearby railroad to protect a water supply line and ensure fire crews could access the home.

Although crews were able to extinguish the fire by 1 a.m. Saturday morning, the fire had totaled the building, resulting in an emergency demolition order.

Neither of the home’s two occupants was there at the time of the fire. None of the 34 firefighters were injured due to the fire.

A Peoria Fire Investigator was called to the scene to determine the cause and origin of the fire. At this time, it is still under investigation.

Fire crews gave an estimate of $175,000 in damage.