Three dogs rescued during overnight house fire in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Fire and Rescue and Paramedics were called to an overnight house fire and were able to rescue three dogs trapped inside.

On Friday, a flame caused by an overloaded extension cord ignited in the dining room area of 1807 W. Millman St. The incident occurred at 12:27 a.m. and was under control about 10 minutes later.

The two residents of the house were found outside when the fire department arrived and the three dogs were rescued from inside. No injuries were reported.

The total amount of damage was estimated to be $25,000, the residents and dogs were able to remain in the home after the fire was extinguished.

This story was generated by WMBD intern Damon Breitbarth.

