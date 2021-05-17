Three firefighters injured as large fire breaks out in Beardstown

BEARDSTOWN, Ill. (WCIA) – A large fire broke out in Beardstown just before 8:40 p.m. Sunday night, according to the local fire department.

According to the Beardstown Fire Department, calls went out at 8:38 for a fire near 4th and Bay. Crews arrived on scene to discover heavy smoke coming from inside an apartment building.

WCIA 3 News spoke with Dave Bye of Lifestar Ambulance Company out of Jacksonville. He said three firefighters bailed out of a second story window. They were seriously hurt after they landed on their backs and were transported to a hospital. He does not have an update on their conditions at this time.

The Beardstown Fire Chief told our reporter at the scene firefighters pulled one person out of the building who was stuck on the second floor. He has not given an update on that person’s condition or anyone else who was inside during the fire.

WCIA learned that the fire occurred on 4th and Bay near Downtown Beardstown in an old hotel that was converted into an apartment building. Multiple departments from Cass and Morgan County responded to the scene via a mutual aid request from Beardstown.

“You don’t even know what to do,” witness Jennifer Martin said. “You want to help but you can’t, but there’s other people here that are qualified to do that. I don’t even know how to explain it. It was scary.”

The Beardstown Fire Department said as of 1:00 a.m. Monday morning, the fire has been contained. It is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.



Kevin Dennis shared video of the fire with us. We brought you this video first on WCIA 3 News at 10p on Sunday Night.

We’re got a crew on scene this morning at the fire and will bring you more as we get more information.