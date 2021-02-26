3 in custody after robbery at Northwoods Mall

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police responded to a jewelry store robbery at Northwoods Mall Friday afternoon, Feb. 26.

According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Amy Dotson, two individuals used sledgehammers to break into glass cases at Kay Jewelers before fleeing in a vehicle waiting outside being driven by a third suspect.

Officers found the vehicle fleeing eastbound on I-74. The vehicle was eventually stopped on IL Route-116 and Blackjack Boulevard, where two suspects fled on foot towards a wooded area.

The report indicates all three individuals were detained and transported to the Peoria Police Departments Criminal Investigations Division for interview purposes.

Multiple other agencies responded to assist. No injuries were reported in relation to this incident.

This story will be updated when more information is available