Three individuals charged for interfering in trial of Peoria gang members

PEORIA, Ill.– Three people were indicted Thursday for interfering in the recent trial of members of a Peoria street gang, U.S. V. Eugene Haywood et.al trial.

Demoney T. Coleman, 21, is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 13 after a grand jury charged him with criminal contempt. According to the indictment, Coleman resisted to answer questions during the witness testimony at the Nov. 19 trial.

He is currently serving a six-year prison term for possession of a stolen semi-automatic handgun by a felon.

Anytia T. Crowe, 35, entered a guilty plea Jan.23 to witness tampering. Crowe admitted she stood in the entryway of the federal courthouse in Peoria and harassed and intimidated witnesses who were under federal subpoena.

Her son, Kenwan Crowe was a named defendant in the trial of Haywood et.al.

Ryan Greenwood, 30, was indicted in December and charged with perjury. Documents allege while under oath as a witness for the government, Greenwood made a false statement.

Greenwood remains on bond and is scheduled to stand trial on April 27. He could possibly get up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.