UPDATE (6:35 p.m.)– Timber-Hollis Fire Department Deputy Chief Erik Lundberg confirms the call came in around 4:22 p.m.

The water heater in the basement exploded and two people have extreme burns. A third person, the homeowner, was upstairs and didn’t suffer any burn injuries.

Structural damage is to the point of evacuating firemen after a small hotspot in the home was put out. The damage “blew the brick off the house.”

It is unknown if it is considered a total loss.

GLASFORD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office said three have been injured after a possible water heater explosion near Todd School and Willms Road in Glasford on Tuesday.

According to Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins, emergency crews are responding to a house fire. He said two workers were working on the water heater at the time.

Two workers and the homeowner have been taken to the hospital.

