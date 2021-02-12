Three injured and one dead after crash on Western Ave in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One woman is dead after a fatal three-vehicle crash on the 100 block of S Western Ave. Friday, Feb. 12.

According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Amy Dotson, the crash happened at approximately 5:58 p.m.

A woman was pinned in the wreckage during the crash and was pronounced dead by the Coroner’s office at the scene.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash left the scene. The vehicle and suspected driver were located by the Peoria County Sheriffs Office in West Peoria.

Three other individuals were transported to local hospitals. The status of their injuries is currently unknown.

The crash remains under investigation by the Peoria Police Departments traffic unit.

This story will be updated when more information is available.