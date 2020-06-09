Three injured following Monday shooting

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Three people are in the hospital following a shooting in Peoria early Monday morning.

Just before 1:45 a.m., a Shotspotter alert indicated multiple rounds in the 2700 block of Krause Ave., according to the Peoria Police Department. Officers found an apartment and multiple cars shot there.

In the nearby 2700 block of Trewyn Ave., police found three people shot during the investigation. Two people had been shot in the leg and one person had been shot in the chest. One person was taken to the hospital by ambulance and the other two were taken by private cars. All victims were alert and talking when they were transported.