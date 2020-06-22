Three injured in Peoria shootings

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police officers are investigating two shots fired incidents from Sunday into Monday morning.

Just before midnight, Sunday night officers were called to the 1300 block of Jeth Ct. on reports a man was shot in the leg. Police said he was shot in the leg while walking home; he was able to complete the walk home where he called police.

Around 2:45 p.m. Sunday Peoria officers were called to the 2500 block of W Flint St. on reports of a large fight. When they arrived they found a large group that was starting to disperse.

Officers said the fight involved mostly females and several of them were armed with bricks and clubs. Information gathered at the scene indicates a male who lived in the area saw the fight and fired a gun into the air to stop it. Police said he has a valid FOID card. He was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm.

Two females were injured in the fight and were transported to the hospital. One of them was charged with battery.