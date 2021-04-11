Three juveniles arrested for multiple vehicle burglaries

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Morton Police Department arrested three juveniles who are suspected to be involved in vehicle burglaries Saturday night.

According to MPD, a resident in the 500 blocks of N. Oregon called the police because they saw “4 to 5” people with backpacks pulling on car door handles. Police said the juveniles arrested had multiple charging cords, a lanyard with a VW key, a Ford key fob, several dollars in loose change, a flashlight, a vehicle coin organizer, and Michael Jordan shoelace toggles.

MPD is asking if residents in the area have any camera systems to check their footage for anything that could help with he case.

If someone is missing the items listed, they can call MPD and they will be returned if they can be identified.