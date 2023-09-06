WASHINGTON, D.C. (WMBD) — Three local communities will receive funding through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant for Housing Rehabilitation programs.

The villages of Neponset and Bureau Junction, and the city of Henry will each receive $650,000 to help provide its residents with safe and sanitary living conditions and help create more stable neighborhoods and more affordable housing.

U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, both Democrats, announced Thursday the funds would be given to six Illinois communities which includes the three local ones.

“A thriving community begins with a safe and secure place to call home,” Durbin said. “Community Development Block Grants are the instruments of change that help stabilize neighborhoods that have weathered storms of neglect, providing residents with the resources they need.”

Duckworth agreed, adding the money would help with affordable and quality housing in these areas.

“Children and families across Illinois can benefit from federal investments like these that help improve housing conditions and reduce housing insecurity,” she said. “Along with Senator Durbin, I’m proud to advocate for resources that will help ensure all Illinoisans have access to the affordable, quality housing they need.”

The other communities receiving funds are the villages of Braceville and Coal City, and the city of Morris.