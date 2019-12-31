Local medical dispensaries approved for ‘same site’ adult-use cannabis licenses

CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation announced more same-site adult-use cannabis licenses on Tuesday.
Starting Wednesday, “Same Site” adult-use cannabis licenses allow an existing medical cannabis dispensary to obtain an adult-use dispensing license. The recent approval raised the total number of approved adult-use cannabis dispensary licenses to 46.
Local medical dispensaries who received early approval adult-use licenses are:
- NuMed – East Peoria 504 Riverside Dr. East Peoria, IL 61611
- NuMed – Urbana 105 E University Ave. Urbana, IL 61801
- Trinity Compassionate Care Centers – 3125 N. University St. Ste. B Peoria, IL 61604
- RISE – 3104 N. Main St. Canton, IL 61520
- Sunnyside – 1704 S Neil St. Champaign, IL 61820
- Verilife – 4104 Columbus St. Ottawa, IL 61350
This license will permit the dispensary to begin adult-use cannabis sales at these locations, provided the dispensary complies with local zoning rules or other local laws.