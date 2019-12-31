Local medical dispensaries approved for ‘same site’ adult-use cannabis licenses

In this Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 photo, registered medical marijuana patients talk with staff members at the Rise cannabis store in Mundelein, Ill. Starting Jan. 1, 2020, Illinois will join Michigan as the only Midwestern states broadly allowing the sale and use of marijuana. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation announced more same-site adult-use cannabis licenses on Tuesday.

Starting Wednesday, “Same Site” adult-use cannabis licenses allow an existing medical cannabis dispensary to obtain an adult-use dispensing license. The recent approval raised the total number of approved adult-use cannabis dispensary licenses to 46.

Local medical dispensaries who received early approval adult-use licenses are:

NuMed – East Peoria 504 Riverside Dr. East Peoria, IL 61611

NuMed – Urbana 105 E University Ave. Urbana, IL 61801

Trinity Compassionate Care Centers – 3125 N. University St. Ste. B Peoria, IL 61604

RISE – 3104 N. Main St. Canton, IL 61520

Sunnyside – 1704 S Neil St. Champaign, IL 61820

Verilife – 4104 Columbus St. Ottawa, IL 61350

This license will permit the dispensary to begin adult-use cannabis sales at these locations, provided the dispensary complies with local zoning rules or other local laws.