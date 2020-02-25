Three men arrested on child sex trafficking, child pornography charges

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Three Twin Cities men were arrested last week on charges of child sex trafficking and child pornography.

The Bloomington Police Department on Tuesday said 20-year-old Teon D. Williams, of Bloomington was charged with child sex trafficking for offenses from 2017 through 2019; Jahquan V. Howard, 26, of Normal, was indicted on child sex trafficking and production of child pornography for offenses from 2018 through 2019; and 24-year-old Andrew J. Wheeler, of Normal, was indicted on child sex trafficking and child sex trafficking conspiracy for offenses alleged to have occurred in 2019.

Additionally, a 17-year-old unnamed juvenile girl was indicted in this case by the McLean County State’s Attorney’s Office.

In June 2019, the BPD’s Criminal Investigation Division began a long-term investigation that has led to the arrest of several subjects for charges related to child sex trafficking in central Illinois. As the investigation progressed, assistance was provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the United States Attorney’s Office (Central District of Illinois), with federal indictments issued in early February, 2020.

Anyone with additional information regarding the above crimes is asked to contact BPD Detective Ty Klein at (309) 434-2366 or TKlein@cityblm.org. To report an incident that may involve the prostitution of children locally, call 911 or the BPD at (309) 820-888.