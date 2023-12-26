PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — Three Peoria men remain in custody at the Peoria County Jail after being arrested on Christmas Day on a litany of weapons charges.

Tramerron Blakes, Robert Lawson and Marcus King, all 18, were booked on charges of aggravated unlawful use of weapons, possession of a handgun by a person under 21, possession of a firearm and ammunition without a valid FOID card.

Lawson was also being held for a warrant out of Kalamazoo, Mich. and for possession of a stolen firearm.

All remained in the Peoria County Jail as of Tuesday morning. It was possible they could appear later Tuesday in court to be formally charged.

According to a report filed at the Peoria Heights Police Department, an officer saw the Chevrolet Impala fail to use its turn signal at three different intersections before finally pulling the car over near the intersection of East Paris Avenue and North Prospect Road.

The vehicle’s driver, had a valid license but a search of a police records database indicated that he had several reports previously about him possessing firearms.

Three others were in the car along with the 18-year-old driver. All were taken from the car and searched. Only Lawson, the report said, had a weapon on him, a .40-caliber handgun. Another officer found a pink handgun on the floor in the back seat. Both weapons were loaded, the report said.

The driver was released with a traffic citation for failing to signal. The Impala was towed due to the weapons being found. A 30-round magazine was also found in the car.