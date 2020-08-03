Three more area restaurants close due to COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Three more Peoria-area eateries have announced temporary closures in recent days because employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

Sunday, The Grille 2 in Chillicothe announced it is closed until further notice. Restaurant management said an employee tested positive and hasn’t been at work since last Wednesday. An industrial cleaning company has been brought in.

Double A’s Pizza in Peoria announced on social media it was closing for the remainder of Monday as it determines what next steps to take. An employee of theirs, the restaurant says, has also tested positive for COVID-19. They say the closure is “out of an abundance of caution.”

The Publik House in Peoria Heights announced Monday it was closing as well after one of their employees also tested positive for COVID-19. The closure, a Facebook post says, will be for “a short time,” but that they will open “as protocol allows” from the state. The employee in question “is currently in quarantine,” the post says.

Peoria, Tazewell, and Woodford County health officials Monday announced a combined 153 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the combined total since the pandemic began to 1,827.

