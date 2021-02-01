Three new businesses join Black-Owned Peoria Project

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Discover Peoria announced three additions to the Black-Owned Peoria campaign.

The campaign features 22 black-owned businesses located in the Peoria area. The three new businesses are Drip 4 Sell, Jerk Hut, and wRap City.

President/CEO of Discover Peoria J.D. Dalfonso said he thinks the campaign is a great way to celebrate black history month.

“Black History Month is the moment to pay homage to the achievements of those in the Black community and what better way to showcase these historical achievements than with new additions to our Black-Owned Peoria campaign. With the coordination of this ongoing campaign, we hope to shine a light on the significance that Black culture provides for central Illinois’ future,” Dalfonso said.

Discover Peoria is running a month-long raffle to encourage the public to visit the 22 locations. The first 28 visitors to make a purchase at any of the locations will have the opportunity to win a prize package.

Angel’s Place and Knockout Kings Boxing are temporarily closed and not a part of the Black-Owned Peoria campaign for February.

Discover Peoria will collect all tickets, and contact the winner. More information about the Campaign is available on Discover Peoria’s website.