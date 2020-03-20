Three new COVID-19 cases reported in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — There are now four cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus reported in McLean County.

The McLean County Health Department announced Friday afternoon three new cases have been reported Friday. Officials say all known close contacts have been advised of the actions they should take.

As we continue to see new cases of COVID-19 in our community and across the state, it is important that people follow the public health guidelines on social distancing and good hygiene,” said Jessica McKnight, Administrator of the McLean County Health Department. “If you can, please do stay home. Increasing social distancing is a key component to lessening the impact of this pandemic and preventing the kind of circumstances we are seeing in other areas.”

During a press briefing, McLean County Health leaders say the three new cases are a man in his 20’s, a man in his 40’s and a woman in her 70’s. Two of the patients are hospitalized and one is in intensive care.

Health officials say one of the patients is associated with Illinois Wesleyan University, but they believe contact at the school was minimal.