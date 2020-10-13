Three new COVID-related deaths in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 42 new cases in the county as well as three new COVID-related deaths Tuesday morning.

Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said the victims were two women, one in her 50s and the other in her 90s, and one man in his 60s. Two victims were in long-term care facilities.

298 people are isolating at home and eight people are hospitalized, none of whom are currently in intensive care. 3,364 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 84,200 tests resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.4%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 3.9% through Monday.

Collectively, the county has 3,700 cases of coronavirus with 30 deaths.

