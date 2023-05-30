BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois Wesleyan University will be offering three new majors in the fall of 2023:

Public health

Quantitative finance

Professional sales

Public Health

This program will provide students the knowledge and skills needed to contribute to local, state, national and global public health initiatives in a wide variety of setting.

The program will combine academics offerings from courses in the areas of:

English,

Economics

Chemistry

Environmental studies

Health

Philosophy

Political science

Psychology

Sociology

Quantitative Finance

The quantitative finance major at Illinois Wesleyan is a unique combination of finance theory and application, mathematics and data science.

State-of-the-art financial instruments are also available to students at Illinois Wesleyan, such as the Greg Yess ’82 Bloomberg Finance Lab which houses 12 full-access Bloomberg Terminals and two live stock tickers.

Professional Sales

The new professional sales major equips students with the knowledge and skills necessary for career success.

Associate Professor of Business and Marketing David Wallace said professional salespeople are required in every industry, and workforce demand in Professional Sales is projected to grow more quickly than average.

“Our program is unique in that it both requires and further develops skills that are hallmarks of the rigorous liberal arts education provided by Illinois Wesleyan University, including both oral and written communications, critical thinking, and teamwork,” said Wallace.

Students can pursue degrees in any one of the following new majors, in addition to more than 80 majors, minors and concentrations currently available.