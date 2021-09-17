Three new stores are joining Northwoods Mall lineup

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The lineup of stores at Northwoods Mall just got a little bigger.

Three new stores are set to open between September and November.

The three new stores include:

That Guy’s Secret — a men’s clothing store set to open Nov. 1.

— a men’s clothing store set to open Nov. 1. Bella Rose Studio — a photography studio with an estimated opening of early October.

— a photography studio with an estimated opening of early October. Anay’s Salon — a full service salon which opened Friday, Sept. 17.

“Our guests are always changing and evolving and, at Northwoods Mall, we want to be able to offer them today’s top trends and shopping destinations,” said General Manager Ryan Whalen. “We are looking forward to welcoming guests to our new stores, while keeping the health of shoppers our top priority and providing the safest experience possible.”

The addition of the stores is not the only change coming to the mall. Officials reported The Smo-King Pit is renovating and expanding to better serve customers, and Swaidan, which is located on the lower level near center court, is relocating to a larger space in the mall. That relocation will give the store the ability to increase floor space and inventory.