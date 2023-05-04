PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A house fire caused about $60,000 in damage to an East Bluff home late Wednesday night, according to a fire department news release.

At 7:33 p.m., firefighters were called to 1827 N. Atlantic St., on a report of a working fire. When they arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from the 1 1/2-story home.

One group of firefighters began to put out the fire while the other set searched for occupants. They were able to remove six dogs from the fire, four of which died. Two were revived at the scene, the release. said.

One resident escaped before fire trucks arrived but was taken to an area hospital for smoke-related injuries. A total of three people lived there and will need to find another place to stay.

A fire investigator determined the cause of the fire was electrical. No firefighters were injured.