Three people in critical condition after house fire early Sunday morning

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Seven people escaped a house fire at 2:08 a.m. Sunday morning, Nov. 21, but three are in critical condition.

Peoria fire and paramedics were called to the corner of North Wisconsin Avenue and East Willcox Avenue. At the time of the call, multiple occupants were trapped inside the home.

Most of the occupants were alerted by a child who woke up from the fire.

When the fire department arrived, firemen could see flames from the front of the home, coming out the kitchen window.

An occupant from the home said there were seven people in total, and two were still trapped inside. One of the two trapped was an adult female who managed to crawl out the bathroom window on the rear side of the home, but she stated one person was left inside the bathroom.

Fire crews entered the structure. One crew was able to extinguish the kitchen fire and a second crew went to the back of the home and located the second victim, who was taken out of the house and transferred to AMT.

The fire was under control in about 15 minutes, and additional crews on the scene looked for fire extensions.

Four occupants were transported to OSF, and three of them are in critical condition, one of which was transported to the Springfield burn unit. One dog did not survive the fire.

There was an estimated $10,000 left in damages.

Fire investigators remained on the scene, and the fire is under investigation at this time.